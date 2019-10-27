Explosion Occurs Near Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan, Taliban Claims Responsibility

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) An explosive device, planted on a foreign military vehicle, detonated near the airport in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar last night, the office of foreign forces confirmed in a statement.

"Bomb exploded on a military tank and a soldier was injured in the Dand district of Kandahar," the statement read.

The soldier has not yet been identified, however according to the statement, there were US forces based at the Kandahar International Airport.

The Taliban radical movement claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The militant group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US armored vehicle "was completely destroyed in a powerful explosion last night in the Sar Gaz area on the west side of the airport in Kandahar province's Dand district, killing all of its soldiers."

A source at the Kandahar Governor Office told Sputnik that no civilians were harmed during the explosion.

The Taliban have been fighting the Afghan government for years. The radical movement has also been accused of harboring terrorists on the territory it controls.