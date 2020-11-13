UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Occurs On Route Of Russian Military Police Convoy In Syria - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Explosion Occurs on Route of Russian Military Police Convoy in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) An explosive device detonated on the route of a convoy of the Russian military police in Syria, an armored car received minor damage, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

"On November 12, an unidentified improvised explosive device was detonated on the route of the convoy in the area of Musseifra during a patrol of the Russian military police accompanied by a Syrian security unit along the Isra - Sahwat al-Qamh route in Daraa province," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich said.

He noted that the armored car Tigr of the Russian military police received minor damage and remained on the move. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel.

"All equipment and Russian servicemen have safely returned to the point of deployment. The command of the Russian group of forces in the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with Syrian security agencies, has organized an investigation into the incident," he added.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Car November All Arab

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

1 hour ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

37 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

37 minutes ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

8 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.