Explosion Occurs on Route of Russian Military Police Convoy in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) An explosive device detonated on the route of a convoy of the Russian military police in Syria, an armored car received minor damage, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

"On November 12, an unidentified improvised explosive device was detonated on the route of the convoy in the area of Musseifra during a patrol of the Russian military police accompanied by a Syrian security unit along the Isra - Sahwat al-Qamh route in Daraa province," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich said.

He noted that the armored car Tigr of the Russian military police received minor damage and remained on the move. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel.

"All equipment and Russian servicemen have safely returned to the point of deployment. The command of the Russian group of forces in the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with Syrian security agencies, has organized an investigation into the incident," he added.