Explosion Occurs on Ship in Saudi Aramco Jeddah Port Area - UKMTO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) An explosion has occurred on a ship near the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Dryad Global.

"UKMTO is aware a MT has experienced an explosion ... whist carrying out operations. Investigations are ongoing," UKMTO said in an incident notice on Sunday.

The Dryad Global maritime security company said on its website that the explosion occurred on an oil tanker at 22:11 GMT on Sunday.

"Reporting indicates that a vessel has experienced an explosion whist carrying out operations within the main tanker anchorage at the Saudi Aramco Jeddah Port," Dryad Global said.

According to the company, it is still unclear whether the ship that suffered the explosion is the Dominican flagged M/T Desert Rose or the Saudi flagged bunkering vessel Al Amal Al Saudi.