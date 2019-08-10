Explosion of Rocket Near Arkhangelsk Happened During Tests on Offshore Platform - Rosatom

Tests of a rocket that exploded at a training ground in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region took place on an offshore platform, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Rosatom said that five of its employees died in an accident that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region.

The Defense Ministry has said that two people were killed in the accident that took place on Thursday.

"The rocket tests were held on the offshore platform. After the tests were completed, there was ignition of rocket fuel followed by detonation," the corporation said.