Explosion on Indian Warship in Mumbai Kills 3 - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Three Indian soldiers died in a blast on board a navy vessel near Mumbai, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS (ndian Naval Ship) Ranvir," the ministry said in a statement.

Crew members quickly brought the situation on board under control, avoiding major material damage, it read.

The ship was moored near Mumbai since November and set to return to its base soon, the ministry said, adding that an investigation into the incident has been launched.