UrduPoint.com

Explosion On Oil Tanker Near Hong Kong Kills 1, Injures 6 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Explosion on Oil Tanker Near Hong Kong Kills 1, Injures 6 - Reports

One person has died and another six got injured in an explosion on board Panama-registered oil tanker Chuang Yi near Hong Kong, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) One person has died and another six got injured in an explosion on board Panama-registered oil tanker Chuang Yi near Hong Kong, local media reported on Saturday.

The blast took place at 4 p.m.

local time (08:00 GMT) about 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the east of the city waters,the South China Morning Post reported.

The Hong Kong Government Flying Service sent two helicopters to evacuate the injured, the report said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been identified.

Related Topics

Injured China Oil Died Hong Kong Post Media Government P

Recent Stories

Haaland hits double as Dortmund thrash Wolfsburg

Haaland hits double as Dortmund thrash Wolfsburg

28 seconds ago
 One dead after renewed Russian strikes shatter Kyi ..

One dead after renewed Russian strikes shatter Kyiv calm

10 minutes ago
 Mobile tower blown up in Kohlu

Mobile tower blown up in Kohlu

10 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Court Places Medvedchuk Under Arrest Wit ..

Ukrainian Court Places Medvedchuk Under Arrest With No Bail Option - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Over 1200 policemen deployed on eve of Easter

Over 1200 policemen deployed on eve of Easter

25 minutes ago
 Party must leave govt once loosing majority: Javed ..

Party must leave govt once loosing majority: Javed Latif

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.