Explosion on Oil Tanker Near Hong Kong Kills 1, Injures 6 - Reports

One person has died and another six got injured in an explosion on board Panama-registered oil tanker Chuang Yi near Hong Kong, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) One person has died and another six got injured in an explosion on board Panama-registered oil tanker Chuang Yi near Hong Kong, local media reported on Saturday.

The blast took place at 4 p.m.

local time (08:00 GMT) about 300 kilometers (186 miles) to the east of the city waters,the South China Morning Post reported.

The Hong Kong Government Flying Service sent two helicopters to evacuate the injured, the report said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been identified.