Explosion On Pipeline Of Pemex Oil Company In Mexico Kills One Person - State Authorities

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Explosion on Pipeline of Pemex Oil Company in Mexico Kills One Person - State Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) An explosion on a pipeline of Mexican state-run oil company Pemex in the state of Hidalgo has killed one worker, the state's interior ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the latest inspection of the scene in (the town of) Xolostitla in the municipality of Epazoyucan, a Pemex worker responsible for operating an excavator has been found dead; he has become the victim of these events...

The situation is under control," the ministry said in a series of tweets.

The explosion occurred at about 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday (02:00 GMT on Thursday). Personnel of the Mexican Defense Ministry, as well as civil protection units, police, and oil workers are working at the site. An interdepartmental headquarters has been established due to the accident.

According to local media, the incident occurred during repair works on a leaking pipeline, which was a result of illegal tapping into the pipeline.

