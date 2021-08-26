Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear: Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The US military confirmed a large explosion Thursday outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, where the United States and other countries have been evacuating tens of thousands of people.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time.

We will provide additional details when we can," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Unconfirmed reports put the explosion at the airport's main Abbey Gate, where thousands of people have massed over the past 12 days hoping to be evacuated after the Taliban seized power.

Other reports located it close to the Baron Hotel near the gate, which Western nations had used to stage some evacuations.