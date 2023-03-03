UrduPoint.com

Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court Leaves 1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured - Police

An explosion occurred outside the Basic Court of Montenegro's capital, Podgorica on Friday, killing one person and injuring five others, the Police Directorate of Montenegro said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) An explosion occurred outside the Basic Court of Montenegro's capital, Podgorica on Friday, killing one person and injuring five others, the Police Directorate of Montenegro said.

"Around 11:35 a.m.

local time (10:35 GMT), a man with the initials M.B. activated, most likely, a hand grenade outside the Basic Court in Podgorica and died. Five people were reportedly injured," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Police and emergency services are working at the scene.

