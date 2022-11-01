UrduPoint.com

Explosion Outside ZNPP Disconnected External Power Supply Of Reactor Unit 4 - IAEA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Explosion Outside ZNPP Disconnected External Power Supply of Reactor Unit 4 - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) A landmine explosion outside of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday disconnected the main power supply to one of the ZNPP's reactors, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

"The explosion occurred yesterday evening outside the ZNPP's perimeter fence, disconnecting the 750 kilovolt (kV) external power line between plant's switchyard and the main electrical transformer of reactor unit 4," the IAEA said.

"Unit 4 is instead receiving the electricity it needs for cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions from a back-up line connecting the ZNPP to the switchyard of the nearby thermal power plant, Director General Grossi said, referring to information provided by the team of IAEA experts present at Europe's largest nuclear power plant," according to the statement.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Sunday that Ukrainian artillery fired at Energodar and the territory adjacent to the ZNPP three times during the day. Enemy units were suppressed by Russian artillery return fire, and the radiation situation at the ZNPP was normal.

