BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) An explosion occurred near the village of Krasny Oktyabr in the Belgorod region, there were no casualties among local residents, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Now explosions are heard on the territory of Belgorod and the Belgorod region.

The incident occurred near the village of Krasny Oktyabr. The head of the village is now on the spot. He is in direct contact with me. He promptly tells me all the information. There are no victims or injured among the residents," Gladkov said on Telegram.

All emergency services are on site. The head of the region promises to inform residents about the reasons for the incident later.