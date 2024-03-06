Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: security firm

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Maritime security firm Ambrey on Wednesday reported an "explosion" near a Barbados-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier transitting southwest of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

"A nearby vessel reported an explosion in the proximity of the Barbados-flagged, publicly US-owned, bulk carrier," Ambrey said, cautioning other ships to steer clear of the bulker which matches the "targeting profile" of Yemen's Huthi rebels.

The Huthis started harassing ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in November, a campaign they say is intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.