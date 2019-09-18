Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Authorities To Sputnik
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:03 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) An explosion. perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik.
According to the public health officials six people were injured, including one policeman.