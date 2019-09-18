UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Authorities To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:03 PM

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Authorities to Sputnik

An explosion. perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputn

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) An explosion. perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik.

According to the public health officials six people were injured, including one policeman.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Jalalabad

Recent Stories

France to give iodine to more people living close ..

2 minutes ago

One dead, 7 missing after boat capsizes off northe ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese prefab factory joins PM's Naya Pakistan pr ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's foreign currency deposit grows on strong ..

7 minutes ago

Physiotherapists seek formation of regulatory coun ..

3 minutes ago

Firdous lauds media role in highlighting Kashmir i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.