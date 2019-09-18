UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Authorities To Sputnik

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:47 PM

Explosion Rocks Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Local Authorities to Sputnik

An explosion, perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) An explosion, perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik.

"Incidentally, a suicide bomber attacked the electronic ID center in Jalalabad city around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon [11:00 GMT]. Security forces have reached the center to rescue workers and eliminate the threat," Ataullah Khogyany, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told Sputnik.

Eyewitnesses in the area said that there were four attackers one person detonated the explosive device and three others entered the electronic ID center.

A source in the attack area told Sputnik that one policeman was killed and two more were wounded in the attack. Moreover, ten civilians, including women and children, were injured.

Later in the day, Khogyany told Sputnik that 12 wounded people, including women and children, were taken to a hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Governor Suicide Jalalabad Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan to make every possible effort for resumpt ..

4 minutes ago

Macron in Rome to turn populist page

8 minutes ago

US consular staffer to stay in Turkey jail on spy ..

8 minutes ago

Prohibited material, narcotics recovered, two arre ..

4 minutes ago

IS Supporter Preparing Terrorist Attack in Dagesta ..

4 minutes ago

PAL to organize special program titled "Rooh-e-Aza ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.