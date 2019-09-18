An explosion, perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) An explosion, perpetrated by four attackers, rocked the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the police chief and the provincial authorities confirmed to Sputnik.

"Incidentally, a suicide bomber attacked the electronic ID center in Jalalabad city around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon [11:00 GMT]. Security forces have reached the center to rescue workers and eliminate the threat," Ataullah Khogyany, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told Sputnik.

Eyewitnesses in the area said that there were four attackers � one person detonated the explosive device and three others entered the electronic ID center.

A source in the attack area told Sputnik that one policeman was killed and two more were wounded in the attack.

Moreover, ten civilians, including women and children, were injured.

Later in the day, Khogyany told Sputnik that 12 wounded people, including women and children, were taken to a hospital.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the Afghan special forces had eliminated or killed one of the attackers. Meanwhile, two perpetrators were killed earlier in the day. One of them blew himself up, and another was killed at the beginning of the special forces' operation.

A source told Sputnik that the confrontations continued and that some officers were still inside the building.