Open Menu

Explosion Rocks Ammunition Depot In Crimea After UAV Attack - Region's Head

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Explosion Rocks Ammunition Depot in Crimea After UAV Attack - Region's Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) An explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Crimea after a drone strike, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday, adding that initial information suggests nobody was injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov said that Ukraine attempted to strike infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea.

He added that emergency services and other relevant officials were on the scene to tackle possible consequences.

"As a result of an enemy drone attack on the Krasnogvardeisky district, a detonation occurred at an ammunition depot. According to preliminary data, there are no destruction and casualties," Aksenov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Evacuation orders have been issued for people residing within a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) radius within the site.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Ukraine SITE

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

32 minutes ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

2 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

2 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

15 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

15 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World