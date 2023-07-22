SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) An explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Crimea after a drone strike, the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday, adding that initial information suggests nobody was injured in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov said that Ukraine attempted to strike infrastructure facilities in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the Republic of Crimea.

He added that emergency services and other relevant officials were on the scene to tackle possible consequences.

"As a result of an enemy drone attack on the Krasnogvardeisky district, a detonation occurred at an ammunition depot. According to preliminary data, there are no destruction and casualties," Aksenov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Evacuation orders have been issued for people residing within a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) radius within the site.