Explosion rocks Danish tax office

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Danish police said Wednesday they were investigating a powerful explosion that rocked the country's tax agency in Copenhagen hours earlier, causing severe damage to the building's exterior but no injuries.

The cause of the blast, which occurred around 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) at the agency's headquarters in the capital's Osterbro district, was not immediately known, Copenhagen police said.

But they were considering it as a possible criminal act.

"We are investigating this as a suspicious occurrence," a police duty officer told AFP.