Explosion Rocks Polling Station In Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

Explosion Rocks Polling Station in Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) An explosion has taken place at a polling center in the Afghan capital of Kabul, less than two hours after polls opened in the country's presidential election amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred in Shamshad street in the Bagram district of the capital.

No casualties were reported, but the voting process has stopped.

