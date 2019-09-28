Explosion Rocks Polling Station in Kabul - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) An explosion has taken place at a polling center in the Afghan capital of Kabul, less than two hours after polls opened in the country's presidential election amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred in Shamshad street in the Bagram district of the capital.

No casualties were reported, but the voting process has stopped.