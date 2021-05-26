UrduPoint.com
Explosion Rocks Syria's Daraa On Day Of Presidential Election - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Explosion Rocks Syria's Daraa on Day of Presidential Election - Source

An explosion rocked Syria's southern city of Daraa on the day of the presidential election, a local source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) An explosion rocked Syria's southern city of Daraa on the day of the presidential election, a local source told Sputnik.

"The explosion took place in Daraa on the October 16 Square," the source said, specifying that this happened "close to a polling station."

