MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) A powerful blast occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Saturday.

The media shared photos of the prison showing that a massive fire had ravaged the premises.

According to local residents, at least four blasts were heard over the past 20 minutes from the prison, the news agency said.

The fire reportedly erupted in the prison's sewing workshop area as a result of a conflict between several inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft. The fire was quickly extinguished thanks to prompt actions of the prison officials, Fars said.