Explosion, Subsequent Fire at Steel Plant in Iran Leaves One Dead, Two Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) One person has died, and two others sustained injuries as a result of an explosion and a subsequent fire at a steel plant in the Iranian province of Yazd, the ambulance service said on Friday.

"At 3:35 p.m.

local time (11:35 GMT), a fire broke out during welding operations at the explosive Bafq steel complex, as a result of which one person died immediately, and two injured were delivered to a hospital in (the city of) Bafq," the Tasnim news agency quoted the ambulance service as saying.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.