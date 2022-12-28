Explosion Takes Place in South of Stockholm, Grenade Fragments Found at Site - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) An explosion has taken place in the south of the Swedish capital Stockholm, with hand grenade fragments having been found at the site, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the explosion has taken place near a gate of a residential building in the city's Enskededalen district.

Several people wearing dark clothes and a vehicle have been seen fleeing the scene.

No one has been injured in the incident, the newspaper said.

The police have launched an investigation.