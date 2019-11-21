Explosions at Fireworks Storage in Italy Leave 5 People Killed - Emergency Services

(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Five people were killed and one more injured by a twin explosion at a warehouse of fireworks and pyrotechnics in the Messina province of the Italian island of Sicily, the local emergency services said on Wednesday.

Local residents heard two loud blasts coming from the warehouse at around 5 p.m.

(16:00 GMT). Upon arriving at the scene, fire brigades found bodies of five people, among them the spouse of the warehouse's owner and four employees of a contractor company that were installing new doors when the explosions occurred. The owner's son has been taken to a hospital with injuries.

At the moment, the blasts are assumed to have been caused by an accident.