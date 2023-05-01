(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Explosions are heard in Khartoum North, a satellite city of the Sudanese capital, amid intensified flights of the military aircraft over the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday, citing witnesses.

Military jets are flying over several areas of the city, and loud sounds of explosions could be heard in Khartoum North, according to the witnesses.

On Sunday, the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group announced the extension of the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

However, the parties continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the regular army and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.