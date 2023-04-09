Explosions Heard Around Damascus - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Several blasts have occurred in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria TV) reports.

Multiple explosions were heard in the Damascus area overnight, Alikhbaria tv said in the early hours of Sunday.

The cause of the blasts was not specified.

Late on Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they were striking the Syrian territory with artillery in response to rockets fired from Syria at Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights.