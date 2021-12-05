UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard At US Base Near Syria-Iraq Border - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Explosions Heard at US Base Near Syria-Iraq Border - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Several explosions were heard at a United States base near the Syria-Iraq border, the Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported citing its correspondents.

The explosions were heard at the US Al-Tanf base, East from the city of Homs.

Media reports on October 20 indicated that the Al-Tanf base was a target of two drone strikes and some rocket attacks. No soldiers were injured at the base following the attack. In an issued report, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the attacks on the military base were "deliberate and coordinated."

US state officials believe Iran was behind the attack.

The base serves as a training center for Syrian forces and is managed by US and coalition troops.

