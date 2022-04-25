UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Building Of Transnistrian Ministry Of State Security In Tiraspol

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), a Sputnik correspondent reports

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

According to eyewitnesses, powerful blasts were heard. Windows in neighboring houses were damaged. Traffic near the building is blocked. Police cars, ambulances, rescuers and fire brigade are on the scene.

Related Topics

Fire Police Traffic Tiraspol

Recent Stories

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Milita ..

German Defense Minister to Attend US-Hosted Military Meeting at Ramstein Base - ..

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, ..

Commissioner lays foundation stone of DC complex, visits Ramzan Bazaar in RYK

36 seconds ago
 Three injured in Sibi accident

Three injured in Sibi accident

38 seconds ago
 US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipme ..

US sees Ukraine beating Russia with 'right equipment'

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with ..

Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with China: Hina Khar

4 minutes ago
 "Experts term energy wheeling a key to economic de ..

"Experts term energy wheeling a key to economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.