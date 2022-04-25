Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), a Sputnik correspondent reports

According to eyewitnesses, powerful blasts were heard. Windows in neighboring houses were damaged. Traffic near the building is blocked. Police cars, ambulances, rescuers and fire brigade are on the scene.