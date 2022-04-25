Explosions Heard In Building Of Transnistrian Ministry Of State Security In Tiraspol
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 09:00 PM
TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), a Sputnik correspondent reports.
According to eyewitnesses, powerful blasts were heard. Windows in neighboring houses were damaged. Traffic near the building is blocked. Police cars, ambulances, rescuers and fire brigade are on the scene.