UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Building Of Transnistrian Ministry Of State Security In Tiraspol

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

According to eyewitnesses, powerful blasts were heard. Windows in neighboring houses were damaged. Traffic near the building is blocked. Police cars, ambulances, rescuers and fire brigade are on the scene.

Soon after the incident, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized republic published a preliminary report, saying that a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher was fired into the building. The ministry specified that windows on the upper floors of the building were broken and the surrounding area was cordoned off by police officers.

There were no casualties as a result of the explosions.

"The Reintegration Bureau (of the Moldovan Republic) is concerned about the incident that took place today in the city of Tiraspol. The purpose of today's incident is to create pretexts to aggravate the security situation in the Transnistrian region, which is not controlled by constitutional authorities," the Moldovan government said on Telegram.

Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

Related Topics

Fire Police Interior Ministry Traffic Tiraspol Chisinau Romania Moldova From Government

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

2 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

2 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.