Explosions Heard in Building of Transnistrian Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), a Sputnik correspondent reports.

According to eyewitnesses, powerful blasts were heard. Windows in neighboring houses were damaged. Traffic near the building is blocked. Police cars, ambulances, rescuers and fire brigade are on the scene.

Soon after the incident, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized republic published a preliminary report, saying that a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher was fired into the building. The ministry specified that windows on the upper floors of the building were broken and the surrounding area was cordoned off by police officers.

There were no casualties as a result of the explosions.

"The Reintegration Bureau (of the Moldovan Republic) is concerned about the incident that took place today in the city of Tiraspol. The purpose of today's incident is to create pretexts to aggravate the security situation in the Transnistrian region, which is not controlled by constitutional authorities," the Moldovan government said on Telegram.

Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.