Explosions Heard In Centre Of Ukraine Capital Kyiv
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Explosions rang out in the centre of Ukraine's capital on Thursday, following air alerts prompted by Russian missiles and drones, a day after several civilians were killed on both sides of the conflict.
Around ten loud blasts were heard by AFP journalists from 05:00 am (0300 GMT) in Kyiv, as well as air defence fire.
Ukrainian air defence forces shot down "about three dozen enemy missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital," the city's military administration said on Telegram, adding that the raid had lasted three hours.
It said 10 people were wounded, including an 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man, with two taken to hospital.
Rocket fragments fell onto a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, while an apartment building and a car caught fire in other areas of the city.
The last major Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital took place at the end of January.
