Explosions Heard In Centre Of Ukraine Capital Kyiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Explosions rang out in the centre of Ukraine's capital on Thursday, following air alerts prompted by Russian missiles and drones, a day after several civilians were killed on both sides of the conflict.
Around 10 loud blasts were heard by AFP journalists from 05:00 am (0300 GMT) onwards in Kyiv, as well as air defence fire.
Ukrainian air defence forces shot down "about three dozen enemy missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital", the city's military administration said on Telegram, adding that the raid had lasted three hours.
It said 10 people were wounded, including an 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man, with two taken to hospital.
Rocket fragments fell onto a kindergarten in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, while an apartment building and a car caught fire in other areas of the city.
The last major Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital took place in early February.
On Wednesday, a fresh round of aerial bombardments left civilians dead in Ukraine and Russia as strikes escalate in the third year of the war.
Ukrainian authorities reported five people killed by a Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with another nine injured and five more unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued into the night.
Kyiv's army is facing manpower and ammunition shortages amid political wrangling in the US Congress that has raised uncertainty over the future of Western support.
