UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Dnipropetrovsk Amid Air Raid Warnings - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Explosions Heard in Dnipropetrovsk Amid Air Raid Warnings - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipropetrovsk after air raid warnings were issued in the region, Ukrainian media report.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid sirens sounded in the region of Dnipropetrovsk late on Saturday night.

Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported late on Saturday that sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the region of Dnipropetrovsk.

The UNIAN Ukrainian news agency said that a second wave of blasts occurred shortly thereafter.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Dnipropetrovsk February May October Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

1 hour ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

2 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

3 hours ago
 Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic ..

Al-Jarwan attends annual meeting of Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group

4 hours ago
 Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.