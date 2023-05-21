Explosions Heard in Dnipropetrovsk Amid Air Raid Warnings - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipropetrovsk after air raid warnings were issued in the region, Ukrainian media report.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid sirens sounded in the region of Dnipropetrovsk late on Saturday night.

Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported late on Saturday that sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the region of Dnipropetrovsk.

The UNIAN Ukrainian news agency said that a second wave of blasts occurred shortly thereafter.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.