Explosions Heard In Donetsk Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Explosions are heard in Donetsk center on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Explosions are heard in Donetsk center on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Presumably, At least three explosions occurred in the eastern part of the city.

