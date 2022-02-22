- Home
Explosions Heard In Donetsk Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:30 PM
Explosions are heard in Donetsk center on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Explosions are heard in Donetsk center on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Presumably, At least three explosions occurred in the eastern part of the city.
