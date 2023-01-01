Explosions Heard in Kiev, Other Regions of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) Multiple blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on New Year's night, according to the head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Kyiv region. Air defense is working," Kuleba wrote on Telegram shortly after midnight.

Meanwhile, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that "explosions are heard in the capital, the air defense is working."

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard on New Year's night in the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid warnings were issued all across Ukraine shortly after midnight Saturday.