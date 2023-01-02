UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Explosions Heard in Kiev, Ukraine-Controlled Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Multiple blasts were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia overnight, as well as in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, according to local authorities.

"Explosions are heard in the regional center temporarily occupied by the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. My countrymen report at least three explosions heard by the Zaporizhzhia residents," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram.

According to Rogov, air defense was activated in Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported shortly after midnight that explosions were heard in Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that there was at least one explosion in the city.

Air raid warnings were in effect in a number of Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kiev, late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

A day earlier, on New Year's night, air raid sirens went off all across Ukraine and multiple blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, as well as the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and Ukraine-controlled Kherson, where a critical infrastructure facility was damaged overnight, and the city and neighboring villages were left without electricity, according to the Kiev-appointed regional administration.

Klitschko said on Saturday that about 30% of consumers remained without electricity in Ukraine's capital city due to emergency shutdowns, adding that water and heat supply were operating normally.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

