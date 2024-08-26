Open Menu

Explosions Heard In Kyiv: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Explosions heard in Kyiv: AFP

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) At least seven explosions rang out on Monday morning over the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, AFP journalists heard, amid a nationwide alert warning against Russian aerial attacks.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretches into its third year, Russia launched another series of attacks on Monday morning.

The governors of the southern regions of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the governor of the northern region of Kharkiv, said on Telegram there had been explosions in their regions and urged people to take shelter.

"An apartment building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in Lutsk," the mayor of the central city Igor Polishchuk also said, adding one person had died.

Earlier, an attack on an industrial facility in the central region of Poltava wounded five people, governor Filip Pronin said.

Ukraine's energy operator DTEK announced some emergency power outages.

More Stories From World