BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Explosions are heard in downtown Belgorod, which is located not far far from the border with Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent.

According to the correspondent, the explosions sounded from the direction of the Ukrainian border and were heard even in the center of the city.

The correspondent added that air defense system were likely to be activated.

Within the last several weeks, Ukraine has intensified attacks on the Russian regions along its border amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.