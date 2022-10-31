UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Ukraine's Kiev, Kharkiv Amid Russian Retaliatory Strikes - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Explosions have been reported across several cities in Ukraine including in Kiev and Kharkiv, causing electricity outages, media reported on Monday.

At least five explosions were heard in different parts of Kiev and Vyshhorod region, Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported.

The report also said that the sounds of explosions could be heard in the cities with the lights going off.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, confirmed on Telegram that the the city's infrastructure has been hit by the strikes.

Earlier in the day, air raid warnings went off overnight across all Ukraine.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure have been targeted in attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes against Ukraine two days after the bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

More Stories From World

