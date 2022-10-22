UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Ukrainian City Dnipro - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukrainian broadcaster 5 Kanal reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine, according to the online news outlet Strana.ua.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

On Friday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Russian strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure had affected at least half of the country's thermal energy generation capacity.

