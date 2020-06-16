Explosions Heard Near Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Explosions could be heard and smoke could be seen on Tuesday near the industrial complex located in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a military source.

According to the source, the South Korean military are now checking whether North Korea could heave blown up the inter-Korean liaison office located there amid intensified tensions.