Explosions Heard Over Damascus - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 04:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Several blasts were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital of Damascus late on Sunday night, the Syrian SANA state news agency reports.
The sounds of explosions were reported shortly after midnight, according to SANA.
The cause of the blasts was not specified.
Russia Seeks to Bolster Relations With Bolivia - Upper House Speaker Matvienko4 hours ago
