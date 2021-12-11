Explosions Hit Palestinian Refugee Camp in Southern Lebanon - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) A number of powerful explosions rocked a Palestinian refugee camp near the Lebanese city of Tyre late Friday, a source in the Fatah movement told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Al Jadeed broadcaster reported that a weapons depot exploded in the Burj al-Shemali refugee camp, located close to Tyre.

"Some blasts are occurring in Mazza Abou-Kaab, in the area where our Hamas brothers are. We hope that there will be no dead and injured. No exact data are available yet. Until precise data are revealed, we will not make any announcements," the source said.

Ambulances and firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the source. Residents from the neighboring districts are being evacuated to avert casualties among civilians.