Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Explosions in Afghanistan Kill 9 People on First Day of Eid Ceasefire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) At least nine people have been killed and 17 others were injured in landmine explosions in the Afghan provinces of Kandahar and Kunduz on the first day of the 72-hour ceasefire marking the end of Ramadan, the TOLONews broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, two landmines blew up in Kandahar's Panjwai and Maiwand districts and another one in the town of Sardawra in Kunduz province. There were reportedly children among the casualties.

"At 9:30 a.m. today a landmine exploded on a taxi, carrying civilians, in Panjwai district. The mine was placed by the Taliban," Lamal Barakzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police chief, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Eid in islam marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which ended on May 12 this year. A three-day mutual ceasefire by the Taliban and Kabul has been an annual practice since 2018.

Despite the ongoing peace talks, the Afghan government and the Taliban continue fighting each other on the ground. The confrontation unfolds on the backdrop of the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops, which is expected to complete on September 11.

