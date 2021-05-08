Explosions in Kabul Leave 25 Dead, 52 Injured - Reports Citing Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The number of fatalities in Saturday's blasts in the Afghan capital of Kabul rose to 25, the number of injured to 52, Tolo news broadcaster reported citing the Interior Ministry.

The interior ministry confirmed earlier on Saturday that the blasts occurred near a school the Seyed Al-Shohada School in the 13th security district.

A medical source told Sputnik earlier in the day that 49 people were injured, while a local civilian source said 27 students were dead.