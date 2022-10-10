Explosions in Kiev Kill 5, Injure 12 Civilians - Interior Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Five people were killed and 12 injured in a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Monday, Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said.

"As of now 5 people are confirmed dead and 12 wounded after the attack on Kyiv.

All of them are civilians who were driving or walking in the center of Kyiv," Gerashchenko said on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, Gerashchenko attributed the blasts in Kiev to kamikaze drones. Blasts are also being reported in other cities in the west of Ukraine, including Ternopil and Lviv.

Kiev's subway suspended service, with thousands of residents taking shelter there.

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.