UrduPoint.com

Explosions Reported In Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Explosions Reported in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kiev on Monday morning, Ukrainian media report.

Earlier on Monday, an air raid warning was issued in the Kiev region, as well as the city of Kiev, according to the regional and city authorities.

According to Ukrainian media reports, as of 06:15 local time on Monday (03:15 GMT), air raid warnings were in effect in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Explosions were reported in various parts of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. In Mykolaiv, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the blasts, according to Ukrainian media reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and military command hubs using high-precision missiles earlier in the day.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the past week.

On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kerch Cherkasy Kirovohrad Zhytomyr Kiev SITE October Sunday Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

44 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

24 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 day ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.