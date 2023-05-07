UrduPoint.com

Explosions Reported In Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Sumy Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Mykolaiv late on Saturday night, according to Ukrainian media reports.

At least three blasts were heard in Mykolaiv shortly after midnight, according to local authorities. Several explosions were heard in the Sumy region, Ukrainian news website Strana.

ua said.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and across most of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Earlier on Saturday, air raid warnings were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Poltava, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson.

