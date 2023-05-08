Explosions Reported in Ukrainian Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, as well as the Kiev region, late on Sunday night, Ukrainian media report.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Kiev, including the capital city itself, at around 23:35 local time on Sunday (20:35 GMT), according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian news website Strana.ua said that blasts were reported in the Kiev region. Meanwhile, the UNIAN Ukrainian news agency said that explosions were heard in the region of Kiev, as well as the city of Kiev itself, and air defense was activated.

Earlier in the evening, air raid alerts were issued in the Ukrainian regions of Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia and Poltava.

Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson region.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.