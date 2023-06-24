Open Menu

Explosions Reported In Ukrainian Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, as well as the city of Kharkiv, in the early hours of Saturday, Ukrainian media report.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Kiev, including the capital city itself, as well as the rest of Ukraine, late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukrainian news website Strana.ua reported overnight that blasts were reported in the Kiev region, as well as the city of Kiev itself.

Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv and Poltava Region.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Dnipropetrovsk.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv and Kiev shortly after midnight Friday.

Air raid sirens also sounded in the capital city itself and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

