Explosions Reported in Ukrainian Capital, Kiev Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, as well as the Kiev Region, early on Monday morning, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Explosions were also reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region and its environs, the TSN television service said.

Air raid warnings continue to be in effect across Ukraine.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kharkiv after 3:00 a.m. local time on Monday (00:00 GM).

More air raid alerts were issued after 3:40 a.

m., in the regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv and the Kiev region, the ministry's online map showed.

After 4 a.m. local time on Monday, air raid alerts were in effect on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.