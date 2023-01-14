UrduPoint.com

Explosions Reported In Ukrainian Capital, Mykolaiv Region

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Explosions Reported in Ukrainian Capital, Mykolaiv Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Sounds of explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and the Mykolaiv region on Saturday morning, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Explosions were also reported in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli said.

According to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday morning.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Sergey Kovalenko, the head of Ukrainian energy company YASNO (D.Solutions), said on Wednesday that Kiev was getting about 60% of the required amount of electricity.

